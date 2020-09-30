Surprised to have a son! Pregnant Brittany Cartwright “was sure” that she and Jax Taylor had a baby girl on the way, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Brittany was shocked to find out they are having a boy,” the source tells Us, noting that her husband, 41, “was praying for a boy.”

The insider explains, “He misses his [late] dad, [Ronald Cauchi], so much. He is beyond thrilled and feels lucky to be having a son.”

The couple announced earlier this month that they are starting a family. “Mom and Dad,” Cartwright, 31, captioned her September 21 pregnancy announcement. “The love of our lives is coming soon.”

The Michigan native added with a post of his own: “Soooo I am gonna be a dad.”

One week later, the Vanderpump Rules stars revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of blue confetti poppers. The future parents celebrated with some of their Bravo costars, including pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent.

The Next Level Basic author, 32, and the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host, 30, are both expecting baby girls with Beau Clark and Randall Emmett, respectively.

“Beau is already telling Jax his son can’t date his daughter or Lala’s,” the source tells Us.

Schroeder announced the sex of her upcoming arrival in June with a photo of herself and the commercial casting director, 40, holding a pink onesie. As for Kent, a pink parachute shared her and the producer’s news earlier this month.

While celebrating with the Utah native, Taylor falsely predicted that he was going to be a girl dad. “We’re very similar kind of guys and I just don’t think it’s in the cards for us to have boys,” the former SUR bartender said in Emmett’s Instagram Story at the time. “I think it’s gonna be a girl.”

Taylor, who wed Cartwright in June 2019 in Kentucky, wants to “be the best father,” he told Men’s Health in December 2018. “I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there. I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin