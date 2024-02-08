One month after celebrating their daughter Esti’s 1st birthday, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are commemorating another milestone: Esti’s first steps.

“She’s walkin,” Legend, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 7, alongside an adorable video of Esti set to his song “U Move, I Move.”

Wearing a bright pink floral onesie in the video, Esti can be seen taking a few steps before gently stumbling to the ground and flashing a sweet smile.

Teigen, 38, reposted the clip via her Instagram Story, which she followed up with a video of the couple’s dog Pearl excitedly strutting around the house. “No, no, no, no, no,” the model whispered through laughter as Pearl started to enter the baby’s room and make noise with her wagging tail. “Come, here, come here. No, that’s the baby’s, come on. Come on, you’re making a noise.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section of Legend’s video, celebrating Esti’s big moment.

“Awwwwa❤❤❤❤,” wrote Viola Davis. Another user jokingly added, “Now she will start to run 😂😂.”

Legend and Teigen welcomed Esti in January 2023 after candidly sharing their journey with IVF following the devastating 2020 loss of their late son, Jack. Six months later, the couple welcomed son Wren via surrogate, completing their family of six. (The couple also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.)

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen wrote via Instagram in June 2023 after Wren’s birth. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Just last month, the couple celebrated Esti’s first birthday with Instagram tributes to their toddler.

“Esti Maxine is ONE today! She’s been lighting up the house since day one,” Legend wrote at the time, with Teigen sharing her own post, writing “Happy one to our coconut 🥥 💗 we love you so much, mama is just too tired to type!!!”

After welcoming two babies in one year, the model and musician feel as though their family is complete. “Four is enough,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple in June 2023. “They love having a very full house, but anything more seems a bit overwhelming to them.”

In December 2023, Teigen confirmed she was done having kids with an Instagram message to her future self. She wrote, “Christmas is so beautiful with my 4 babies but please screenshot this and send [it] to me if I ever say I want a 5th.”