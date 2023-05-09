Chrissy Teigen Posts C-Section Photo While Slamming Surrogate Rumors

That was all her. Chrissy Teigen slammed rumors that she used a surrogate and a fake bump to pretend she was pregnant with baby Esti by posting a photo of her c-section.

The Cravings author, 37, shared a comment on her Instagram. “Well … the truth is Chrissy was born male. During ‘her pregnancy’ they used something called a moonbump,” the commenter alleged. “If you’re not familiar with the moon bump just Google it. I’m a huge fan of Chrissy by the way.”

Teigen shared a screenshot of the allegation via her Instagram ​Story on Monday, May 8. “Obsessed with this comment,” she wrote.

She followed up with a photo of her cesarean delivery. Teigen was laying on the operating table while two doctors pulled Esti out of her body. “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,'” she sarcastically captioned the photo.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has previously shared photos showing how giving birth to Esti has changed her body, including a nude snap that showed her smiling at Esti in the bath. “Boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars,” she wrote via Instagram on April 16, describing her physique after giving birth. “But you are too perfect to worry about any of it!”

Teigen and husband John Legend share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4. They welcomed baby Esti in January, more than two years after the death of their son Jack in fall 2020 when the cookbook author was 20 weeks pregnant.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen wrote via Instagram after Esti’s mirth. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X.”

Last month, the Utah native clapped back at mom-shamers who alleged that Legend, 44, wasn’t holding their infant daughter properly in a baby carrier.

“‘Right’ is how she is comfortable,” Teigen said in response to a commenter via Instagram that claimed the “All of Me” crooner wasn’t wearing the baby carrier “right” as they walked around Venice, Italy.

“She doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy,” the former Lip Sync Battle cohost added. “She is safe and happy.”