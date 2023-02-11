Celebrating early! Christina Hall (née Haack) is feeling the festive Valentine’s Day spirit less than one week before the big day arrives.

“Early valentine love from my littlest valentine,” the Christina in the Country star, 38, gushed via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 11, sharing a photo of son Hudson, 3, holding up a handmade holiday card.

The gift — addressed “To Mommy” — featured a cut-out red heart on the front with a photo of Hudson’s face glued in the middle. The edges of the card were decorated with a pink pipe cleaner and a coordinating feather. The HGTV star, who married Joshua Hall in April 2022, then shared a snap of the interior message that had been written on the 3-year-old’s behalf.

“I love you because you give me so many hugs,” the note read. The card was signed, “Love Hudson.”

Christina welcomed Hudson in September 2019 with then-husband Ant Anstead. One year later, the Flip or Flop alum and Anstead, 43, separated. While the now-exes initially sought to amicably coparent Hudson, things came to a head last year when they disagreed on custody arrangements.

The Wheeler Dealers alum — who shares two older children with ex-wife Louise Storey — filed for full custody of Hudson in April 2022 after accusing Christina of “exploiting” their son’s image on social media and on her reality TV shows. The Wellness Remodel author, for her part, fervently denied the allegations.

What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Anstead’s petition was eventually denied and the twosome reached a settlement in November 2022, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody and alternating holiday schedules.

Christina is also the mother of two older children — Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The 41-year-old Flipping 101 star welcomed his third child, his first with wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), last month.

“Honestly, we really focus on our household,” Tarek exclusively told Us in May 2022 of coparenting their blended brood. “[Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household. We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”