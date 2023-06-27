Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is the head of a booming brood that contains 13 children from six different relationships. Scroll down to meet his family:

Christopher Michael Hecht

Dog became a father for the first time as a teenager when his ex-girlfriend Debbie White gave birth to son Christopher in 1972. At the time of his son’s birth, the future bail bondsman was serving an 18-month prison sentence in Texas. He was later adopted by Keith Hecht and Gloria Hecht after his birth mother tragically died by suicide. Christopher has faced a series of legal woes throughout his life. He was reportedly arrested in 2008 on suspicions of a third-degree assault. In February 2021, the Sun reported he was sentenced to three years in prison following a menacing arrest in Colorado.

Duane Lee II and Leland Blane Chapman

The reality star walked down the aisle for the first time with La Fonda Sue Darnell. The pair welcomed sons Duane Lee II and Leeland in 1973 and 1976, respectively. Both of his sons followed in their dad’s footsteps to work as bail bondsmen and worked alongside Dog at Da’Kine Bail Bonds in Hawaii. Both Duane Lee II and Leland also appeared on their father’s series Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Leeland, for his part, has been married twice. He first tied the knot with Maui Chapman in 1995, and they went on to welcome sons Dakota and Cobie before their 2005 split. He also shares daughter Leiah with ex Lynette Yi, from whom he split before he wed model Jamie Pilar Chapman in 2016.

Zebidiah, Wesley and James Robert Chapman

After his split from Darnell, Dog moved on with second wife Ann Tegnell, whom he wed in August 1979. The twosome welcomed their first child son Zebadiah in 1980, but the infant passed away one month after his birth. After the loss of Zebadiah, they later welcomed sons Wesley and James Robert in 1980 and 1982, respectively, before deciding to separate.

After his parents split, Wesley was raised by his maternal grandparents and reconnected with his dad later in life. He is the dad of two daughters, Chloe and Peyton, from a previous relationship. Wesley went on to found the nonprofit, The Human Project, and runs the Chapman Springs Ranch alongside his wife Jodie.

Barbara Katie, Tucker Dee and Lyssa Rae Chapman

Dog tied the knot for the third time in 1982 with Lyssa Rae Brittain after meeting at a bar two days before their ceremony, which was reportedly performed by a Native American chief in the Colorado mountains. They share three children: Barbara, Tucker and Lyssa Rae who were born in 1982, 1983 and 1987, respectively. In 2006, Barbara tragically died at age 23 in a car crash. She is survived by her son Travis.

Lyssa, for her part, is mother of daughters Abbie Mae and Madalynn with her ex-husband Braham Galanti. She later moved on with Leiana Evensen whom she wed in 2022.

Bonnie Joanne and Garry Chapman

The fifth time was the charm for Dog when he met his late wife, Beth Chapman. The couple — who ultimately wed in 2006 — welcomed two children: Bonnie Joanne and Garry in 1998 and 2001, respectively before they tied the knot.

Since Beth’s passing in June 2019 due to complications of throat and lung cancer, Bonnie and her father have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Before his 2021 nuptials to Francie Fane, Bonnie accused her father of being unfaithful to her mother which cost her an invite to his wedding.

Cecily Barmore-Chapman

Dog adopted Beth’s daughter Cecily, whom she had from a previous marriage, once the couple walked down the aisle.

Jon

In June 2023, Dog announced he had just “discovered” he had fathered a son named Jon whose birthday coincidentally landed on the same day Beth had passed away.

“For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life,” he wrote via Instagram on the fourth anniversary of the death of his late wife. “But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi.”

While Dog did not share any details about the identity of his son’s mother, he teased he would be sharing more about Jon in his upcoming memoir Nine Lives and Counting, which will be available in 2024.