Totally on board! Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Chapman is happy for her father and his new fiancée, Francie Frane, despite having issues in the past with Dog moving on so quickly from her late stepmother, Beth Chapman.

“Welcome to the Fam Fran!” Lyssa, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 4, alongside a photo of her dad’s proposal story — he popped the question at their home in Colorado surrounded by candlelight.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the Dog’s Most Wanted star, 67, is engaged to Frane, 51, just 10 months after Beth died of cancer in June 2019.

“They’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together,” a rep for the couple told Us.

The celebratory comment from Lyssa isn’t the first time she showed the lovebirds, who made their romance Instagram official in April, support amid their relationship.

“I think that it’s really hard for people to see dad move on,” the Walking on Eggshells author told The Sun on Tuesday, April 28. “It’s hard for us, it’s hard for the world. Beth and Dog were always together for everything.”

Despite her initial hesitation of seeing her dad move forward with a new woman, Lyssa — whose mother is Dog’s third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain — admitted that the duo are “really cute” together and “adorable.”

“I think it’s kind of selfish for people to kind of on-look and say things [about their relationship], even myself,” she told the outlet. “It’s selfish to put your judgment on someone and say, ‘You didn’t wait long enough, or you should have waited more time or that it’s disrespectful.’ I think that’s selfish. You don’t know what someone’s going through.”

Lyssa has a history of being hard on the Dog and Beth: On the Hunt alum’s suitors following the loss of her stepmother last June to cancer at the age of 51.

“I only care about the quality of the woman that my dad is dating,” she explained, noting that his romance with previous girlfriend Moon Angell wasn’t the same situation. “I do think that Francie is an amazing woman and I think that the circumstances are just so much different.”

As her father’s romance with Frane blossomed, Lyssa was vocal about her positive feelings.

“How cute are these two?!” she wrote alongside a photo of Dog holding his love on April 13. A month prior she shared the same photo on Twitter, writing, “Love is in the air.”

The Hawaii resident’s feelings toward her future stepmom are much nicer than those she had toward Angell, 53, who was Beth’s assistant for 20 years before sparking romance rumors with Dog in January.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?” Lyssa tweeted on January 6 about Angell. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

Dog’s upcoming nuptials to Frane will be his sixth wedding. Before tying the knot with Beth in 2006, the bounty hunter was married four times.

He was married to Tawny Marie Chapman from 1991 to 2003, Brittain from 1982 to 1991, Anne M. Tengell from 1979 to 1982 and La fonda Sue Honeycutt from 1972 to 1977.