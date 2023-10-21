Peta Murgatroyd opened up about taking a while to feel normal after having a baby.

“Honestly, I’m feeling pretty good right now. I feel like this 4-month mark, for me, is the mark where I’m kind of back,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, told fans via Instagram Story on Friday, October 20.

The dance added that she means “as in physically, mentally, like, hormonal levels [and] stuff like that.”

She continued: “I feel really good, and I feel up to speed dancing. I feel like my body has, you know, shed the baby weight now, and I’m just feeling more like me. So, I think it’s the 4-month mark. Yeah, I feel good, I feel active, I feel strong. But yeah, it has taken four months — and it was the same with Shai.”

Murgatroyd shares son Shai, 6, and son Rio, 4 months, with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, whom she wed in 2017.

The duo revealed in January that they were expecting baby No. 2 after suffering previous miscarriages and failed IVF cycles.

“It wasn’t like I was jumping up out of the bathroom, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to [tell everyone].’ It was almost like I was scared,” Murgatroyd exclusively told Us Weekly in March of learning she was pregnant. “It was a positively scary moment for me because it wasn’t something that I was sure of. It wasn’t something that I knew would last. I definitely wanted to, just sort of, hide my emotions a little bit and just kind of put a protective shield around myself to not let myself get too excited before this [turned] into something real.”

Rio arrived in June, and the pros have since been open about the struggles of settling into their new normal as parents of two. “Jumping from one child to two is no joke,” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram in August. “This little boy though has blessed us with endless eyebrow scowls, smirky smiles, huge poops, the most curious eyes and chunky thighs! He’s my milk monster, my guy can eat for hours. … A month of pure bliss with a side of sleepless nights.”

In addition to her mom duties, Murgatroyd is currently competing on DWTS season 32 with Brady Bunch alum Barry Williams. She and the actor faced a scare on Tuesday, October 17, when they realized they were one of the couples with the lowest scores (Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber were also at the bottom). However, it was Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart who were eliminated after viewers cast their votes. They’ll compete again on Tuesday, October 24.