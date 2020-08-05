A doting dad! Witney Carson thinks Artem Chigvintsev will be “very caring” raising his and Nikki Bella’s newborn son.

“He’ll be very compassionate,” the Utah native, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 3. “Those Russians, you think that they’re very strict. They can be very strict, but I think for him, he’s going to be very compassionate. He’s a very loving guy.”

The pregnant star went on to tell Us that she hasn’t yet spoken to her fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, about his infant. “I’m kind of letting him have his time with his family,” Carson explained. “I will definitely text him and congratulate him.”

The Strictly Come Dancing alum became a father on July 31 when Bella, 36, gave birth to their baby boy. “Please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum captioned his newborn’s Instagram reveal. “Proud of my love @nikkibella.”

The former professional wrestler commented on the social media upload: “Couldn’t have done it without you holding my leg and motivating me. Honestly though couldn’t have done any of it or this without you. Love you my Click and love our little boy. Love you both beyond words.”

The Total Bellas star gave birth 24 hours before her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

“How about that tag team!” Nikki wrote via Twitter on Monday, August 3. “I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The California native added that Chigvintsev was the “best dad,” tweeting, “Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

As for Carson, the season 19 winner announced her own pregnancy last month. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021,” the mom-to-be captioned an Instagram slideshow with her husband, Carson McAllister, on July 23. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now. We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi