Singing her praises! Elizabeth Chambers is confident that motherhood will come naturally to her friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas when the time comes.

“She’s, like, the best with my kids,” the BIRD Bakery founder, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively of the Quantico alum, also 37, at the LA Art Show opening night gala on Wednesday, February 5. “I know that she would — will — be an incredible mom.”

As for the Texas native, she and her husband, Armie Hammer, welcomed their daughter, Harper, now 5, in 2014, and their son, Ford, now 3, three years later.

In July 2019, the couple were criticized for sharing a video of their youngest sucking the actor’s toes. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke,” Chambers wrote on Instagram at the time. “Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part. But I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

Three months later, the actress explained to Us how she handles social media haters, noting that mom-shamers are “never” moms themselves.

“They criticize me for spending time with my husband and I’m like, ‘The best thing you can do for your kids is be an amazing wife and establish your family,’” the former journalist told Us in October 2019. “People are always going to have something negative to say. Like, if I actually were doing [what they slammed], it probably would strike a chord.”

She went on to say that she is a big fan of “a good clapback,” especially because most online criticism is “absolutely out of bounds and not right at all.”

However, Chambers doesn’t always defend her parenting decisions. “[It’s] usually [to] someone talking about my kids or something that’s just completely inaccurate,” the former model revealed at the time. “It’s like, ‘Who are you? Why are you so invested? Run along!’”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber