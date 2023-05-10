Loving her new body! First-time mom Gina Rodriguez has savored time with her first child, son Charlie, after a difficult delivery.

“Childbirth is hard! After giving birth, my hip was badly hurt during delivery,” the Not Dead Yet star, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9, while promoting her partnership with Orangetheory. “Getting back into a fitness routine has helped me recover and better understand how to live in my new post-baby body. But, I make sure not to push myself. I make sure to slowly ease into this new and more profound life-giving body.”

Rodriguez and her husband, Joe LoCicero, announced on her birthday in July 2022 that they were expecting baby No. 1. The Jane the Virgin alum’s rep later confirmed in March that the duo had welcomed a baby boy. Rodriguez announced via Instagram last month that they had named their son Charlie.

“It’s been family, memories, it’s been slow and quiet. It’s been enjoying every new development as my child grows and smiles, laughs and tries to roll over,” she gushed to Us on Tuesday. “It’s been sitting in gratitude for this new life that has shown me that I am now whole. It’s been recovering and healing. Moving and sitting still. It’s been experiencing the totality of every life emotion.”

The Someone Great star added: “There is no actual rule book when it comes to motherhood. I’ve realized it’s a unique journey that is constantly changing as you go. It’s humbling and relearning.”

While Rodriguez — who wed LoCicero, 36, in 2019 after meeting on the set of Jane the Virgin — has enjoyed watching Charlie’s newborn milestones, she has also embraced how pregnancy and childbirth changed her physique.

“Like most new moms, my body has changed postpartum, and I am learning to love every part of this life-giving body,” the Miss Bala actress revealed to Us. “I try to remind myself just how incredible this body is, it’s a miracle and I am so grateful to it, it gave life to an amazing baby boy! It also helps me reframe my thinking about returning to the gym. Working out gives me an opportunity to have some me-time, allowing me to live a more vibrant life for myself and my family.”

To help kickstart her postpartum fitness regimen, Rodriguez signed up for an Orangetheory Fitness membership.

“My cousin is a member, and I was inspired to try it. The best part about [my] workout is that each class is led by a certified coach who can tailor the moves and directives [to] each member’s fitness level,” the Golden Globe winner explained to Us. “For example, I’m loving the power walking format on the treadmill! I supplement with other low-impact workouts and have a dedicated yoga practice. I make sure to go at my own pace and give myself grace. Meet my body where it is at right now. And let’s be real, caring for a newborn is a workout in and of itself.”

Orangetheory and Rodriguez have since teamed up for the fitness brand’s Mother’s Other Day movement, offering one free class to new and existing gym members. Orangetheory is also giving their employees a paid holiday on Monday, May 15, so moms can prioritize self-care.

“When I heard about what Orangetheory was doing for moms, I knew I had to be a part of this movement that supports and encourages moms to care for themselves in a meaningful and impactful way,” Rodriguez added. “This year will be my first Mother’s Day, but let’s face it, while Mother’s Day is an incredible family celebration, a lot of moms also need some me-time to recharge. What I love most about this movement is that we’re reminding moms that self-care isn’t selfish!”

She continued: “As a new mom, I’m learning in real-time how much of ourselves we give to others in this role. Taking time for ourselves to recharge and refresh is critical to our mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Recharging helps us be our best selves, which in turn helps us be the best moms!”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi