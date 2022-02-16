Fitness progress! Eleven weeks after welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols is proud of her body.

“I didn’t feel pressure to bounce back after birth, I wanted to give my body a break,” the fitness model, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 16. “I know that bouncing back can take time and it’s different for everyone.”

She continued: “Being pregnant made me realize how amazing women’s bodies are, to be able to nourish and deliver a baby. Pregnancy causes many changes in your body and although I don’t think my body will ever be exactly the way it was pre-pregnancy; I love my mom bod.”

Nichols — who welcomed her son, now 11 weeks, with the 30-year-old Canada native in December 2021 — previously shared earlier this month that she already reached her pre-baby weight. Now, she’s breaking down how she got there.

“I definitely think that my eating habits play a huge factor with me staying in shape,” the California resident explained, noting she gained 30 pounds during pregnancy. “I started going to a nutritionist about seven years ago when I used to do fitness competitions and changed my eating habits. A lot of people think that the less you eat the more weight you will lose but I actually eat about five times a day; breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a snack in between each. … I also think staying active while pregnant and eating healthy throughout helped me bounce back quicker along with breast-feeding.”

The new mom attributed her wellness progress to eating clean, meal prepping and drinking approximately gallon of water per day. She also “rarely” eats fried foods or drinks alcohol or soda and balances her nutritious meal plan with specific gym routines.

“During my pregnancy, I worked out with either weights or cardio several days a week and did prenatal yoga 1-2 days a week,” she told Us on Wednesday. “I work out when I can and listen to my body, it’s all about balance. If I am tired, I rest. I go to the gym when I can but I also have weights and a yoga mat at home so I can do workouts in my free time or when my son is napping.”

News broke in December 2021 that Nichols was suing the former Cleveland Cavaliers athlete for child support amid her pregnancy.

“Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “Tristan has not helped me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby. I have paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me.”

After previously denying Nichols’ claims amid the lawsuit, Thompson — who was dating ex Khloé Kardashian at the time of their alleged encounter — eventually confirmed his paternity earlier this year.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson — who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with Kardashian — wrote via Instagram Story last month. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The professional basketball player added an apology message to the 37-year-old Good American cofounder: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

