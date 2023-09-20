Gwen Stefani can add fortune teller to her resume after envisioning John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s back-to-back babies prior to the couple’s announcement.

“You have to tell him about my dream. You have to,” Stefani, 53, told Legend, 44, during a joint appearance on the Wednesday, September 20, episode of the Today show while promoting season 24 of The Voice.

Legend’s wife, Teigen, 37, gave birth to their daughter Esti in January. Five months later, they welcomed their son Wren via surrogate, which came to a surprise to fans — but not to Stefani.

“Gwen tells me, ‘You know, I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age, but they were not exactly twins.’ This was in December,” Legend recalled on the talk show.

Stefani pointed out she had the vision “before you had the [first] one,” which Legend confirmed.

“So Esti came in January and Wren came in June. And I hadn’t told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June,” Legend explained. “And Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening.”

The “All of Me” singer revealed that after taking a season off from coaching The Voice, he and Teigen doubled their household. “Yes, I have four now,” he said, referring to his and Teigen’s big brood. “If I take another season off, we’ll have eight,” Legend joked.

Legend and Teigen also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2013, welcomed their two youngest children following Teigen’s pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020.

Teigen announced in August 2022 that she was pregnant again after suffering a stillbirth with Jack nearly two years prior. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Legend confirmed their daughter Esti’s birth in January during a private concert, calling it a “blessed day.” As the family was adjusting to a newborn in the house, they shocked fans in June when Teigen revealed their son Wren joined the brood via surrogate.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen explained via Instagram at the time, noting she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to carry another baby after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020. “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl.”

The pair connected with their gestational carrier around the time Teigen learned she was pregnant with Esti. As Teigen “crept toward the safe zone” in her own pregnancy, she revealed the couple learned that their carrier was pregnant with a baby boy.

“We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” Teigen recalled of the dual pregnancies. The duo decided to honor their surrogate, Alexandra, by giving son Wren a version of her name, Alexander, as his middle moniker.