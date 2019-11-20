



Balancing act! Hilary Duff opened up about how much she misses her family while filming the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

“Guys, I’m just sitting in my trailer because it’s finally lunch break and I got a message on my phone saying that Banks is in her crib,” the actress, 32, said on her Tuesday, November 19, Instagram Story. “I just watched her go down for a nap, and it’s so amazing that we have these monitors that we can watch our babies [on] when they’re in their rooms, but it also, like, crushes me that I’m not the one there doing that for her. Shout out to all the working moms out there, hustling and doing what you can for your family and showing your kids what hard work and strength is. Shout out to the nannies for taking care of our babies when we cannot, for showing them all the love that you do. That’s my little thought for right now. My heart’s hurting a little bit because of my babies and working such long hours.”

The Younger star added, “I’m so appreciative to have work and have a job, but man, is it ever hard.”

The Texas native welcomed her daughter, Banks, now 12 months, in October 2018 with Matthew Koma. She also shares 7-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

In May, the “So Yesterday” singer described the struggle of breast-feeding as a working mom. “Pumping at work sucks,” Duff wrote on Instagram at the time. “I had zero downtime and am usually pumping in a hair and makeup trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a ‘break’ because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night. … Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold.”

Duff revealed she didn’t have the same problem when she gave birth to Luca in 2012 because she didn’t return to work until he was 9 months old.

With Banks, though, she “needed a break,” the Elixir author wrote. “With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a badass rock star.”

She and Koma, 32, got engaged in May. The “Kisses Back” singer “knows he comes third” to her kids, Duff told Us Weekly exclusively in June.