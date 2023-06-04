Pride is family time! Idina Menzel had a special cheering section during her headlining performance at WeHo Pride.

“My son was proud of me during #pride. That’s all that matters,” the Enchanted actress, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 4, sharing a photo of with Walker, 13, hugging after her West Hollywood gig. A heart emoji was placed over the teenager’s face.

Menzel — who dazzled in a sequin jumpsuit — performed at the kickoff event for Los Angeles’ Pride Parade. The Broadway star added a hooded rainbow jacket, complete with a long train, during her set. Walker, whom Menzel shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs, stayed backstage while his mom did her thing for the celebratory crowd.

The Tony winner — who later moved on with Aaron Lohr, whom she wed in 2017 — and Diggs, 52, finalized their divorce in January 2015 one year after separating. Since then, they’ve remained amicable coparents.

“I’m the last person to give advice, but I think you can’t go wrong when you just put the kid first,” the All-American alum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019. “Put the kid first and it really prioritizes all the other bull.”

At the time, Diggs gushed that Walker was “9 years old and going on 48,” and still his “little boy, but he’s turning into a young man.” He added: “He’s already smarter than me, and a better athlete, so a lot of times he’s teaching me the work that he has to do.”

While both of Walker’s parents have excelled in the arts, the teenager is focused more on his athletic pursuits.

“He doesn’t feel the need to follow in our footsteps,” Diggs confessed to Us in July 2020. “He’s doing all this stuff that I didn’t get a chance to. He’s a really great athlete. He plays basketball every day and when he’s not playing basketball, he’s running around throwing a football.”

The Private Practice alum added: “He gets to watch us do what we do and we get to watch him do what we never could. So that’s been very, very refreshing.”

Menzel has also been candid about raising Walker and how he’s shifted her perspective in life and as a performer.

“Becoming a mom helped me because I felt the need to be perfect was not as crazy,” the “Let It Go” songstress revealed during an August 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It’s not [the most important thing because] if my son has a fever, I’m not going to not be with him in the middle of the night before I have to get up. So then I get up on stage [and say to myself], ‘You screw it up tonight, well, whatever, you had to make a choice.’”