Celebrity Moms

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is ‘Brought to Tears’ by ‘Generosity’ From Fans After Son’s Death

By
Janelle BrownDia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown got emotional over the support she received following son Garrison’s unexpected death.

“I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison’s name,” she captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 12. “Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Brown, 54, included two photos of Garrison (born Robert Garrison Brown) with several of his cats. In addition to Garrison, Janelle shares kids Logan, 29, Maddie, 28, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with ex-husband Kody Brown, whom she separated from in December 2022. (Kody, 55, is also a father of 12 other children with exes Meri Brown and Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown.)

Janelle confirmed on March 5 that Garrison died by suicide at the age of 25.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle and Kody wrote in a joint Instagram statement. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

In a police report obtained by Us Weekly, law enforcement noted that Garrison had been found unconscious in his Flagstaff, Arizona, apartment following an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Garrison’s cousin Emma Brown shared that the family held a funeral for him four days after his death.

Courtesy of Robert Brown/Instagram

“Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you,” Emma wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 9. “I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”

Emma said she would “always cherish” the memories she shared with Garrison.

“We planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one. I’ll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared,” she added. “The times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces. You always made sure that I had ate, and made sure I knew I could always talk to you. You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you Robert.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Hopes Christine Brown Remarries After Kody Split- 'It's a Very Long Time to Be Alone' 411

Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown

