Travis and Jason Kelce may have gone viral for their post-Super Bowl celebrations, but the brothers hint they get their dancing skills from their mom, Donna.

“I don’t really learn moves, sometimes the moves just happen,” Jason, 36, shared during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, reflecting on the wild Las Vegas afterparty where he danced in a DJ booth wearing a wrestling mask that he found on the club floor. “We’re just in the moment. I’m not pre-planning nothing.”

Travis, 34, added that Jason’s moves were just part of the Kelce family genes.

“This is how we dance as Kelces,” he said. “I had never seen [my mom] on a dance floor getting crazy until we played the B-52’s at [Jason and Kylie Kelce’s] wedding. Mom turned into a completely different person. I mean, she was hittin’ every f–king move possible and I was just like, that’s where we get it from. She just feels the groove and she just sends it.”

Jason and Kylie, 31, tied the knot in Philadelphia in April 2018, bringing the entire Kelce clan together. On Sunday, the family celebrated together once again, this time for the Kansas City Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win.

While Kylie left after the game, she caught footage of her husband’s post-game drunken dancing, and she made an appearance on the podcast to playfully tease Jason about his “three dance moves.”

“At first, was I surprised that you were wearing that mask? Yes. But am I surprised that you fully committed to wearing a freaking Nacho Libre, Kansas City–style mask for the entire afterparty? No,” Kylie said. “We all saw you at the DJ booth. …. You displayed your what? Three dance moves.”

Kylie may have not been part of the afterparty antics, but she joined the family at the big game to support her brother-in-law, donning a red University of Cincinnati shirt. (Both Jason and Travis attended and played football at UC.) For her part, Donna, 71, rocked a custom Stoney Clover jacket, which featured Travis’ football number, 87, and letters spelling out “Mama Kelce” and “Super Bowl LVIII.” After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, Donna was spotted holding hands with Taylor Swift on the field.

On her postgame flight to Kansas City, Mama Kelce even got her own special tribute from fans onboard. When Donna was spotted on the flight, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant made an announcement to honor the iconic NFL mom.

“You’re on a very special flight. We are carrying a VIP, a very important parent, this afternoon. Mama Kelce is on board, everybody,” the flight attendant said. “Congratulations to her and her family and all [of] the team over at the Chiefs. Well done, very proud.”

The attendant went on to quote the Beastie Boys’ song “Fight For Your Right,” Travis’ typical pump-up song.

Donna’s support for her sons, both NFL stars in their own right, runs strong. The brothers faced off in last year’s Super Bowl, and while the Chiefs ultimately secured the 2023 championship title, Donna makes sure to support both Jason and Travis, no matter what.

“[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” Donna exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023, noting that the bangles have charms to denote the Chiefs and Eagles. “She really loved those bracelets and I ended up with them, and so I wear them. I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games.”