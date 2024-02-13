Patrick Mahomes may have been named the MVP of Super Bowl LVIII, but Donna Kelce got her own honor on her postgame flight to Kansas City.

“You’re on a very special flight. We are carrying a VIP, a very important parent, this afternoon. Mama Kelce is on board, everybody,” a Southwest Airlines flight attendant announced on Travis Kelce’s mother’s flight from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. “Congratulations to her and her family and all [of] the team over at the Chiefs. Well done, very proud.”

In the Instagram video shared on Monday, February 12, the flight attendant went on to quote the Beastie Boys’ hit track “Fight For You Right,” stating, “And also, I have one thing to say. Apparently, I’ve got to say, ‘You’ve got to fight for your right …’” Donna, 71, and her fellow passengers finished his statement by shouting, “To party!”

The song lyric was a nod to Travis, 34, who referenced the track while accepting the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII trophies. (The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25 to 22 at this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.)

Southwest continued to show their love for Donna in the post’s caption, which read, “We flew the MVP (Most Valuable Parent) home from The Big Game. We 🫶 you Mama Kelce!” The heart hand emoji was another nod to her Super Bowl-winning son as Travis has flashed his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s notable gesture at NFL games and in the Chief’s official Super Bowl LVIII art.

Donna followed up Southwest’s Instagram post with one of her own by posing for a picture with the flight’s pilots in the cockpit. “Thank you @southwestair (and especially Cheyenne L.!) for getting me to KC for the parade!!!!” she captioned the post, which also featured a photo of a passenger sporting an “In my Travis era” T-shirt, a second reference to his romance with Swift, 34.

Donna got the chance to sit in the cockpit of another Southwest flight back in October 2023. “Thank you Southwest 2391 and crew from MCO to PHL for getting me to my grandchildren safe and sound!!!” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself with the flight’s pilots upon arriving in Philadelphia with her eldest son Jason Kelce’s kids. (Jason, 36, shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, with his wife, Kylie Kelce.)

The NFL mom also received a warm welcome on her November 2023 flight to Germany to watch the Chiefs’ international game against the Miami Dolphins. Per social media footage, Donna, who was wearing a jean jacket featuring Travis’ jersey number, was greeted with applause from fans while walking to her seat.

“Mama Kelce is on my friends [sic] flight to Germany!! 🥹😍 She said everyone cheered 🫶🏻🥹,” an X user captioned a photo of Donna on board at the time. “We also equally agreed, this has gotta be good luck!! ♥️💛”

Donna joined Jason, Kylie, Swift and ex-husband Ed Kelce in an Allegiant Stadium suite on Sunday. Following the Chiefs victory, she was seen holding hands with Swift while watching Travis and the team accept the Vince Lombardi Trophy on stage.