Setting the record straight! Jenelle Evans responded to a Twitter user who accused her of not being with her children on Wednesday, January 1.

When the social media troll wrote, “Go home to ur kids,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 28, responded, “I’ve been home with my children all day.”

The former reality star welcomed Jace, 10, in 2009 with Andrew Lewis, followed by Kaiser, 5, with Nathan Griffith and Ensley, 2, with David Eason. She separated from Eason, 31, in October.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” the North Carolina native wrote on Instagram at the time. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

News broke in November that Evans had filed a protective order against her estranged husband, citing 11 alleged accounts of both verbal and physical abuse.

The former couple’s split was “a long time coming,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “David was on his best behavior in court, when he had to prove himself to regain custody of the kids. But once it was over, he was right back to his old self.”

Following their split, Evans wrote on Twitter that she was single. The 16 and Pregnant alum went on to write last month: “I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hang out with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

Eason, who also has a daughter named Maryssa from a previous relationship, misses Ensley. “I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too!” the pipe welder wrote on Instagram in November. “I would give anything to take her hunting again right now!”