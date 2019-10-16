



Like mother, like daughter! Jessica Simpson and her baby girl, Birdie Mae, looked like twins in an adorable new selfie.

The “With You” singer, 39, posted a black and white pic of the mother-daughter duo smiling away on Instagram. In the shot, Birdie Mae, 6 months, appeared to take after the designer as they both flaunted their cheek dimples for the camera.

“My dimple double #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson captioned the pic on Wednesday, October 16.

January Jones was among those who showed the pic some love, as she commented that the snap was “too sweet.” Tone It Up cofounder Katrina Scott joined the Mad Men alum in praising the cute shot, replying to the photo with three yellow heart emojis.

The sweet selfie came days after Simpson shared another snap with her newborn, where she noted that they “just get each other.”

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed Birdie Mae in March. The Dukes of Hazzard star confirmed the news via Instagram, writing: “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, are also the parents of daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6.

Speaking with Us Weekly exclusively in May 2018, the “Public Affair” singer opened up about how much she has enjoyed motherhood.

“Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” she said at the time. “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much. These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

Before welcoming Birdie Mae, Simpson documented her challenging third pregnancy across social media. She joked about breaking a toilet and how swollen her feet had become, and also revealed that she suffered from acid reflux and was even briefly hospitalized for bronchitis.

Simpson debuted her post-pregnancy weight loss in September by posing in a classy, all-black ensemble.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” she wrote on Instagram. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and [I’m] emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚.”

Harley Pasternak, Simpson’s longtime trainer, told Us exclusively that the Employee of the Month star “works out at least four times a week.”