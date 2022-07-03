Another cutie for Jhené Aiko! The singer and boyfriend Big Sean are reportedly expecting their first child together, her second.

Aiko, 34, debuted her apparent growing baby bump while out in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, July 2, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The “Stay Ready” songstress was spotted wearing a fitted gray dress as she walked alongside Sean, also 34.

While the pair — who have been dating on and off since 2016 — have yet to publicly confirm their pregnancy news, Aiko is already a mom to 13-year-old daughter Namiko, whom she shares with ex O’Ryan (born O’Ryan Omir Browner).

“In 2008, I got pregnant with my daughter. She made me feel fearless,” the Twenty88 performer said in her November 2016 episode of Vice Autobiographies. “I never doubted that something good would come from it. If anything, it was inspiring and it just gave me this extra, extra drive.”

Aiko and O’Ryan, 35, dated between 2005 and 2008, splitting shortly after she gave birth. The Los Angeles native eventually moved on with Sean in 2016 after they frequently collaborated.

“We are, we’re just so close, I don’t know,” Aiko exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019, downplaying their romantic status. “I don’t know. None of your … Yeah, none of your concern.”

She added at the time: “We’re definitely, we’re actually a lot alike. We’re a lot alike, so it is really easy for us to collaborate. … We’re constantly just feeding off each other, or, giving each other little ideas, little bars here and there, and like, ‘Oh, maybe you shouldn’t say that. Maybe you should say it a little more like this.’”

The “Above and Beyond” performer — who was previously married to Dot da Genius between 2014 and 2017 — noted that since the duo have been “friends for so long,” it is easy to listen to one another’s ideas and work together.

Aiko had previously inked her beau’s face onto the back of her arm before covering the tattoo up in late 2018, causing split speculation.

“I’m actually covering my moon phases and the rising sun on my back,” she explained via Instagram comment in November 2018, one month before Us confirmed their breakup. “And sometimes you don’t want to follow ur boyfriend/girlfriend on social media, if it weren’t for u crazy blogs and ur speculation I would follow and unfollow him twice a day, everyday… [it’s] not that serious… I see him enough in real life and on my arm.”

While Aiko and Sean split in December 2018, they eventually reconciled nearly three years later in early 2020.

“Happy birthday to the most talented, hardworking, anime, dc, marvel, movie, tv show nerd 🥰 you are the GOAT,” she later gushed about her man in March. “A living light and a living legend 🤩 you’re a major source of inspiration and joy for everyone lucky enough to know you 🥲. I hope 34 is your best year yet and you get everything you wish for 🥰 you deserve it ✨ I love you 💙.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!