Jodie Turner-Smith Jokes She’s a ‘Milk Factory’ 1 Week After Giving Birth

Breast-feeding baby! Just one week after giving birth to her and hubby Joshua Jackson’s baby girl, Jodie Turner-Smith is feeling the effects of motherhood.

“Mum = Milk factory till further notice,” the Queen & Slim actress, 33, wrote over a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 25. She even showed off a new piece of bling: a gold necklace that reads “PARENT” from Ariel Gordon Jewelry.

Of course, Turner-Smith couldn’t help but troll her heartthrob husband too. She later posted his ad from the iconic “Got Milk?” campaign, in which a Dawson’s Creek era Jackson sits on a boat staring longingly in the camera, milk mustache and all. “I can’t help it,” the ad begins. “Women of all ages look up to me. Why? I’m 6 foot 2. Thanks in part to milk.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, April 21, that the couple welcomed their first child. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” a rep for the pair said.

Just two days later, Turner-Smith broke her silence via Twitter. “I’m a mother!” the Last Ship alum tweeted on Thursday, April 23. Fans quickly showered the actress with sweet messages, including one avid follower who told her “you win at life” for sharing a child with Pacey from Dawson’s Creek.

“Even better — with Joshua Jackson!” Turner-Smith replied.

Us broke the news in December 2019 that the couple had secretly tied the knot and were expecting their first child together. A source revealed at the time that Jackson, 41, was “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

One month before they became a family of three, the actor gushed over his future as a parent. “The whole process has been amazing and now I’m just ready to meet my baby girl,” the Cruel Intentions star told E! News on March 17. “I can’t wait.”

Turner-Smith and the Little Fires Everywhere actor were first linked in November 2018. Jackson previously dated Diane Kruger for 10 years between 2006 and 2016, before the National Treasure star, 43, moved on with Norman Reedus. The pair welcomed their first child together in November 2018.