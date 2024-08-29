Joey Lawrence claimed that his marriage to Samantha Cope broke down over her alleged issues with his eldest daughters.

“As a father, my three daughters are my world. They are, and always will be, my top priority,” Lawrence, 48, wrote in a lengthy Thursday, August 29, Instagram statement. “The unraveling of my marriage was tied to my realization that there was no way my two eldest daughters were ever going to be accepted by my wife to be part of my family.”

He continued, “I cannot and will not compromise on the love and care that my daughters deserve, and this realization played a significant role in the breakdown of my relationship.”

Lawrence shares daughters Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson. Two years after his divorce was finalized, the Blossom alum and Cope, 37, welcomed daughter Dylan in 2023. Us Weekly confirmed in August that Cope filed for divorce, requesting sole custody of their 19-month-old daughter.

Lawrence did not immediately address Cope’s divorce petition, but noted on Thursday that it was a “difficult time.”

“I understand that my life is often in the public eye, and with that comes a level of scrutiny that can be difficult to bear,” he wrote. “However, I must emphasize that the well-being of my children is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your understanding and respect as I navigate this difficult chapter in my families [sic] life.”

One day after Cope filed for divorce, Lawrence was accused of infidelity. TMZ obtained divorce documents of his Socked In for Christmas costar, Melina Alves. In the filing, Alves’ estranged husband, Edward Rider, claimed that Alves, 40, and Lawrence were having an affair.

Both Alves and Lawrence denied the accusations, citing that they were solely friends while filming the holiday movie.

“Melina and I became close friends and I did not have a physical relationship with her,” Lawrence said in his Thursday statement. “These rumors are false. Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives. At the time I met Melina, I was in the midst of a deeply troubled marriage.”

Lawrence further claimed that, at the time, he was still “clinging to the hope” that his marriage with Cope could be salvaged.

“In my heart, I knew [it] was beyond saving,” he added. “My short-lived marriage was fraught with difficulties from the beginning. Our differences became insurmountable.”

Alves, meanwhile, claimed in a Wednesday, August 28, statement that she was separated from Rider when she met Lawrence.

Cope has not responded to Lawrence’s allegations. Us Weekly reached out for comment.