Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari’s first baby together is already the coolest kid on the block, attending a Las Vegas U2 concert before being born.

Duhamel, 50, and Mari, 29, stepped out at the Friday, September 29, show, which helped publicly open the Sphere venue in Sin City. The date night marked the first time that Mari publicly showed off her baby bump.

On the red carpet, Mari cradled her belly as she posed alongside Duhamel. The mom-to-be opted for a cream-colored turtleneck dress with fringe accents. The actor complemented his wife, donning a black blazer and jeans. The duo, who celebrated their first anniversary earlier this month, even shared a sweet smooch for the cameras.

“Vegas bumps,” Mari captioned an Instagram Story pic of her outfit earlier on Friday, before documenting the show. “No words U2.”

In another slide, she wrote: “I sure love youuuuuu @joshduhamel.”

Duhamel and Mari started dating in 2020, nearly two years before he proposed. They wed in September 2022, exactly one year before announcing Mari’s pregnancy. Duhamel is already a father of 10-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie.

“I get to do this again and hopefully again after that,” Duhamel gushed during a September interview on the “Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM. “Axl’s going to be a great older brother [and] Audra’s going to be a great mother. [I’m] very blessed.”

He jokingly added: “I’m jumping back in at this ripe old age. I’m doing it. To me, that’s what it’s about. I’m meant to be a dad.”

While the Buddy Games host and Mari have yet to reveal the sex of their little one, Axl is already thinking about the name of his sibling.

“He likes Gary. He wants to name the baby Gary,” Duhamel said on Live With Kelly and Mark earlier this month. “I think if we have a dog, we’ll name it Gary!”

While Duhamel was not on board with the moniker suggestion, he did note that Axl will be in for a bit of shock when the baby arrives.

“I don’t think he quite understands that it’s actually real,” he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “He will once he sees this little thing in front of him. I think I’m probably the same. [Axl is] going to have some responsibility. … He’s going to be a great older brother, too. He’s a really sweet-natured kid who loves babies, so I think this is kind of perfect.”