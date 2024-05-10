Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie Grainge is weighing in after Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) announced her pregnancy.

Richie Grainge, 25, was among the first to chime in after the pop star, 30, and Hailey, 27, announced via Instagram on Thursday, May 9, that their first baby is on the way.

“Ahh!! Congratulations,” she gushed in the comments section.

The model, who briefly dated Justin in 2016, is also expanding her family. She announced earlier this year that she’s pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge’s first baby.

On Thursday, Justin shared a carousel of clips and photos revealing his wife’s baby bump. Hailey shared an identical post, posing for maternity photos as the couple renewed their vows.

Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, was beaming with pride in a video shared via Instagram celebrating her son and daughter-in-law’s big news.

“So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with y’all,” Mallette, 49, gushed. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

She was later forced to clear the air after causing confusion by hinting in a separate comment that she can’t wait to meet her “grand-babies,” leading some fans to believe Hailey is pregnant with twins.

“No not twins lol I wish,” she explained on Thursday. “Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂.”

Justin and Hailey married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and exchanged vows again in South Carolina one year later. The model is “feeling really good” while adjusting to pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday.

“She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments,” the insider added. “They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

Hailey was previously candid about wanting to have children, but she didn’t want to put pressure on her and Justin’s timeline. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she told WSJ. Magazine in January 2022. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!’”

One year later, Hailey confessed to feeling “scared” about starting a family. “I literally cry about this all the time!” she told The Sunday Times. “I want kids so bad … It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”