All smiles! Kate Gosselin said goodbye to braces after her 16-year-old son Aaden got his orthodontic appliance removed.

“Braces are a thing of the past in this house,” Gosselin, 45, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 13. “FINALLY! Yay us! #LastBracesOffParty #AadenIsBracesFree 😁😁😁😁.”

The Pennsylvania native shared two photos in celebration of Aaden, who is one of the reality star’s sextuplets whom she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin. One snap gave fans a closeup look at a cake made to look like the teenager, complete with Twizzlers hair and glasses and gum teeth.

The second photo showed the man of the hour posing with his festive treat in the family’s kitchen. There were also bowls of candy in the background that Aaden wouldn’t have been allowed to eat with braces, but can now chow down on.

The Kate Plus 8 star’s rare photo of Aaden came two months after she paid tribute to her son and the other five of her sextuplets — Leah, Hannah, Collin, Joel and Alexis — on their 16th birthday.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth,” she wrote via Instagram in May, alongside a photo of Hersey’s Kisses cereal. “I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!”

Kate honored her youngest kids — who she also shares with Jon along with twins Madelyn and Cara, 18 — on the same day that her estranged son, Collin, appeared to shade her in a Mother’s Day tribute. Collin, who lives with Jon and his sister Hannah, shared his love for his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

“I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights,” the teenager wrote via Instagram. “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

While Collin hasn’t been in contact with his siblings, Hannah does speak with them. “Kate has no contact with [Collin],” Jon said during a February episode of “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “Right now, it’s very tumultuous.”

Jon, 43, previously told Us Weekly that his dynamic with his ex-wife makes it impossible to coparent.

“I don’t think coparenting is ever going to exist between us because we are never going to see eye to eye,” he told Us in October. “We have completely different parenting styles and she still wants to film, but I’m never going to sign work permits.”

Jon and Kate wed in 1999 and split a decade later.