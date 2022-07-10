Baby on board! Kate Mara and her husband, Jamie Bell, announced they are expanding their family again.

“There are three of us in this pic,” the House of Cards alum, 39, teasingly wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, sharing a snap of the married couple walking hand-in-hand outside Claridge’s Hotel in London.

While the twosome — who already share a 2-year-old daughter — have not further discussed Mara’s pregnancy, several of their celebrity friends offered their best wishes, including Michael B. Jordan, Andrew Rannells, Octavia Spencer and Jenna Dewan.

“Awwww congratulations loves!!!!😍😍,” the Step Up actress, 41, replied on Sunday.

During Mara and the 36-year-old England native’s U.K. getaway, the pregnant star seemingly offered a glimpse into her latest pregnancy cravings. “Can’t get over these #vegan truffles wrapped in edible roses,” Mara gushed via Instagram Story on Sunday.

Mara and Bell — who also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood — tied the knot in July 2017 after two years of dating.

“There was an instant connection, like we’d known one another forever. It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married,” Bell told ES Magazine in August 2017 of his now-wife. “The thing I’m proudest of achieving is my son. I’m obsessed. Every moment I spend with him I fall a little bit more for him. It’s almost kind of painful, that thing when you are falling into something so unconditionally.”

The pair eventually expanded their brood when their daughter, whose name has not been announced, was born in May 2019.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago… Here are her feet,” Mara captioned an Instagram snap of her newborn’s toes at the time.

While the pair have kept their romance and family life relatively private, a source opened up to Us Weekly earlier this year about their connection.

“They’re very happy, very committed and consider one another beyond blessed to have this wonderful life together,” the insider exclusively told Us in May, noting the Fantastic Four costars would likely have a second child. “Jamie and Kate have always been very big on their privacy, but they still find time to kick back and chill with their friends and each other.”

The source added: “They have a tight-knit group in their Los Angeles neighborhood and love hanging out at dinner parties, taking hikes or just kicking back in front of the TV and enjoying down time around the house.”

