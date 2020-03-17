Welcome to the family! Khloé Kardashian gushed over her best friend Malika Haqq‘s firstborn son after she announced his arrival on Monday, March 16.

The Dash Dolls alum, 36, shared the first photo of her baby boy, who rested his small hand in hers. “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she wrote via Instagram. Kardashian, 35, was quick to reply with a wave of well wishes for the new mother and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis after the birth of their little one.

“My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!!” the Revenge Body host commented. “Ace, we have been waiting for you.”

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan got in on the love, all congratulating their longtime friend on the new addition to her family.

“He’s perfect!!!! We can’t wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!” Kim Kardashian commented on Haqq’s adorable photo. Kylie and Kendall Jenner followed suit soon after, both expressing that they were over the moon for Khloé’s best friend.

Haqq announced that she was expecting with the “CoCo” rapper, 32, in September 2019. “I’m pregnant!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Shortly after news broke that the reality TV personality had a baby on board, Us Weekly confirmed that Genasis is the father. The former couple called it quits in June 2019 after dating on and off for two years. Ace is Genasis’ second child, as he has another son from a previous relationship.

An insider revealed to Us in October that Haqq “didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved.” At the time, the source said that the exes were “feeling it out” as her pregnancy progressed.

Though the pair sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted getting spa treatments together later that month, Haqq set the record straight on her relationship status shortly before the arrival of her son.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she wrote of her ex in February. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival … Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me.”