Kylie Jenner Thinks She’ll be the Next of Her Friends to Have a Baby

A sibling for Stormi? Kylie Jenner believes she’s the most likely to have a baby next out of her friends.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, was playing “Most Likely To” in a throwback YouTube video published on Friday, March 27, with Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

“Hi guys! We filmed this a few weeks ago before we were all quarantined, and I thought it would be fun to share,” the reality star captioned the footage. “I’m reminiscing of us all being together.”

The foursome held up photos of each other’s heads to name who would win a twerking contest, get injured while drunk or tie the knot in Las Vegas, among other things. When asked who would have a child next, the makeup mogul held up her own face, as well as Palmer’s. (The Star Lashes creator, 29, shares her 3-year-old daughter, Ayla, with her husband).

“Has to be one of you,” Villarroel, 28, joked, nodding at Karanikolaou, 22. “We’re not done drinking yet.”

Last month, Kris Jenner opened up about which of her children would welcome a baby next. “Kourtney [Kardashian], or maybe Kylie,” the talent manager, 64, said on a February Ellen Degeneres Show appearance. “Maybe Kendall [Jenner].”

Kylie welcomed her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, now 2, in February 2018, but split from the rapper, 27, in October 2019.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator told Harper’s Bazaar of her coparenting relationship with the Grammy nominee in February. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

The Life of Kylie alum admitted at the time that she “definitely feel[s] pressure” to give her toddler a younger sibling, but doesn’t have any plans to. “My friends all pressure me about it,” she told the magazine. “They love Stormi.”

She told Kim Kardashian the previous month that she sees herself “having four kids.” Kylie explained to the KKW Beauty creator, 39, in a January YouTube video: “I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”