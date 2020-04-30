Hanging at home! Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Antastasia Karanikolaou, had a sweet dance party to Trolls World Tour with Stormi on Wednesday, April 29.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, recorded her toddler and the model, also 22, jumping up and down while the movie played. The little one then screamed and pretended to be scared, holding onto Karanikolaou’s leg, when the villain, King Thrash, appeared onscreen.

“She actually likes [him],” the reality star said from behind the camera. “She loves the Hard Rock [Trolls].”

The makeup mogul went on to say that her daughter “knows every word” to the movie’s soundtrack, showing Stormi singing “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and joking that she was “living her best life.”

“I watch this movie every day,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator added, hugging Stormi. “Hi, Poppy!”

She and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott introduced their daughter to Poppy, the movie franchise’s main character voiced by Anna Kendrick, in December 2019. “Best day ever,” the Kylie Skin creator captioned a slideshow of Stormi and Poppy at the time. “Thank you @trolls & @travisscott for surprising Stormi.”

In the social media upload, the little one screamed Poppy’s name, jumped up and down and took the costumed character to her trampoline. Stormi went on to show Poppy her playhouse.

Jenner and Scott, 28, started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February of the following year. The former couple have been coparenting her since their October 2019 split.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively following their breakup. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian] in that respect.” (The Poosh creator, 41, shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with Scott Disick, while the Revenge Body cohost, 35, shares True, 2, with Tristan Thompson.)

The Life of Kylie alum tweeted at the time: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”