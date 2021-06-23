Mini meet-up! Lala Kent and Scheana Shay’s daughters had their first playdate on Tuesday, June 22.

“Did we just become best friends?” the Give Them Lala author, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of her 3-month-old daughter Ocean’s Instagram account. “YUP.”

The “One More Time” singer, 36, posted the same photo to her own account, writing, “Yup. #BFF.”

In the sweet shot, Ocean and Summer, 1 month, posed side-by-side. Kent’s daughter smiled in a gray sweatsuit and a white bow, while Shay’s baby girl rocked a floral outfit and orange bow.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor used their 3-month-old son Cruz’s Instagram account to comment, “Little beauties!”

Prior to announcing their pregnancies last year, Kent and Shay were not on speaking terms. “[Our relationship is] nonexistent,” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO told Andy Cohen in December 2020. “I haven’t spoken to her.”

The Utah native gave birth three months later, and Summer arrived in April. The new moms have since been added to group chats with Cartwright, 32, and Stassi Schroeder, the Kentucky native exclusively told Us Weekly in May. (Schroeder, also 32, shares daughter Hartford, 5 months, with husband Beau Clark.)

“I have one with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Mom’s Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” Cartwright explained at the time. “We all talk every day. We all just bounce things off each other. … Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

That same month, Kent told Us that their conversations had been “mommy-oriented.” She said, “I check in on her, she checks in on me. I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host also refused to criticize Shay’s daughter’s moniker. “I’m in no position to comment,” she joked in a May Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. “I named my baby Ocean so, like, anything can be a name now.”