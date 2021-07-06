On the mend. Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s son, Dutton, returned home on Monday, July 5, after an emergency room visit.

“Home and resting!” the Bachelor season 20 alum, 31, captioned an Instagram Story photo of her baby boy. “Thanks everyone for the prayers. Hopefully we keep resting and getting better.”

The former flight attendant went on to share a video of herself and the country singer, 36, calling their evening “rough.” The North Carolina native agreed.

“Went to ER at 9 p.m. thinking Dutton had an ear infection,” the former reality star captioned the footage. “14 hours later, we are home and resting but basically, he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection, but with babies so small and under 28 days old, they worry about meningitis and do a full work up and spinal tap. Thankfully, we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn’t turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

Lane first revealed that he and Bushnell were at the hospital with their little one on Sunday, writing on his Instagram Story, “Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers.”

The couple welcomed their son last month. “Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers,” the “Take Back Home Girl” singer captioned his June Instagram announcement. “I will never understand how @laurenlan birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world.”

His wife added with a post of her own: “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

Fellow Bachelor Nation members commented on the social media upload, from Jade Roper to Lauren Burnham. “Congrats beautiful mama!! Welcome to the world, sweet Dutton!” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, 34, wrote, while the Shades of Rose designer, 29, added, “Yay!! Congrats you two!”

Bushnell and Lane wed in October 2019 in Nashville, four months after their engagement. The pair announced their pregnancy news in December 2020.

The Oregon native now has a “hard” time remembering life before her baby boy, she told her Instagram followers on June 25. “Soaking in every moment because time is already stealing my newborn from me,” the new mom gushed.