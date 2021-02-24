The true MVP! Mandy Moore was 38 weeks pregnant while filming the Tuesday, February 23, episode of This Is Us.

“That final scene w @MiloVentimiglia and @TheMandyMoore — two great actors at the top of their game,” the NBC show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, tweeted. “But then factor in this: Mandy Moore was almost 38 weeks pregnant shooting this. #Legend.”

When a Twitter user pointed out that the writers lined up “the episode perfectly with [Moore’s] real-life birth,” the producer, 45, replied, “Our writers are THAT good.”

The actress, 36, announced hours before the episode aired that she had given birth to her and Taylor Goldsmith’s son, August. “Gus is here,” the New Hampshire native wrote via Instagram. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

In the social media upload, the infant wore a blue onesie. The singer kept his face covered.

The Princess Diaries star revealed in September 2020 that she and the Dawes frontman, 35, were expecting. Ventimiglia, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly the following month about filming with his pregnant costar.

“I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the Gilmore Girls alum said in October 2020, referencing Kate, Randall and Kevin Pearson’s characters. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think … it’s gonna creep up on all of us!”

The actor went on to describe their COVID-19 precautions at the time, explaining to Us, “Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together. She’s regularly tested [and] I’m regularly tested because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant. We have 150 souls on our crew and nobody wants to put them at risk. I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work. We’re always mindful of that.”

Last month, Moore shared an on-set photo with her bump covered in a sweater and cardigan. “Bec is back,” the Emmy nominee, who plays Rebecca Pearson, captioned the mirror selfie.