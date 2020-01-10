Meghan-King-Edmonds-Describes-‘Societal-Pressure’-to-Circumcise-Sons

Feeling the pressure! Meghan King Edmonds describes her mindset ahead of her twin sons’ circumcisions in June 2018.

“My husband at the time, he played professional baseball so he had the locker-room mentality, thinking, ‘I want my boys to be like me. I want them to not be looked at and thought of differently,’” the former Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, revealed during a Thursday, January 9, appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “And I understand that. The societal pressure is huge to circumcise your boys. However, there really is no medical reason anymore to do it.”

Tamron Hall disagreed with the former reality star, bringing up the American Academy of Pediatrics’ statistics of “decreased risk of urinary tract infection, easier hygiene, decreased risk of penile cancer [and] decreased risk of STD” with circumcision.

Edmonds, who shares 19-month-old sons, Hart and Hayes, and 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, with Jim Edmonds, pushed for “some updated research.” The Missouri native told the host, 49: “I just don’t know if those facts are facts today.”

The former Bravo personality first spoke about her twins’ circumcision earlier this week in an episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast with Brooke Burke.

Choosing to do the procedure was “really hard” and made her “upset,” Megan told the actress, 48. “We lived in 2018 at the time,” she explained on Monday, January 6. “We know how to clean ourselves we have showers and hygiene. Why would I do this to my child? He’s, like, a little baby. … There’s no reason to manipulate your baby boy’s body like that. I don’t like that. It makes me sad.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that she and the former professional baseball player, 49, had called it quits after five years of marriage. The following month, the former couple settled on 50/50 custody of their three kids.

Meghan opened up to Us about her “high hopes” for her coparenting future with the athlete in December, explaining, “I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction. I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”