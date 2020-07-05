Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is ‘Just About Walking’

Growing up fast! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s 14-month-old son, Archie, is getting close to achieving a major milestone — taking his first steps.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight that the toddler is almost ready to start walking as the family continues to quarantine together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think he is just about walking,” Nicholl said. “He’s a very happy little boy, he’s loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry‘s house. I’m told they haven’t found their forever home yet, they’re still looking.”

She added, “They really do love that family time and they’ve had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they’ve had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.”

A source told Us Weekly in June that Archie has also started talking. “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,’” the insider said. “He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed Archie one year later. An insider shared with Us in November 2019 that the little one’s first word might be “Dada” because of Archie’s strong connection to his father.

“When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people,” the source explained.

The insider added, “He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss.”

The trio settled in Los Angeles in March after moving from Vancouver, Canada, where they had been staying in the wake of their royal family exit three months prior. A source told Us in May that Meghan and Harry have been residing at Perry’s mansion for “about a month.”

In March, an insider revealed to Us that the Suits alum is“starting to feel like herself again” since returning to her hometown.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” the source said at the time.“The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”