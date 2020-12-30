Looking on the bright side! Mindy Kaling shared the surprising pregnancy perks she experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hate to say it but, in terms of giving birth and having a newborn, this has not been the worst time for me,” the Office alum, 41, told Health on Tuesday, December 29. “When I was pregnant with my daughter it was on camera. I couldn’t just eat whatever I wanted [or] be completely comfortable. Every day I had to show up at 6 a.m., put hair and makeup on and play a non-pregnant person.”

The actress was able to keep her son Spencer’s September arrival under wraps because everyone “was kind of secret-pregnant,” the Mindy Project alum explained. “Everyone’s wearing sweatpants and eating whatever they want.”

Kaling’s early days with her son, 3 months, have also been “nicer” than her daughter Katherine’s December 2017 birth because the Emmy nominee has been “forced to stay home more.”

The Massachusetts native went on to tell the outlet: “I was traveling to New York and London promoting movies when my daughter was two months old.”

The Why Not Me? author announced in October that baby No. 2 had arrived one month prior. “This is new to a lot of people,” Kaling told Stephen Colbert at the time. “It’s true. His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

The following month, the director told Elle that hiding her pregnancy was “not too bad,” explaining, “I mean, clearly, I was not going anywhere like everybody else, so nobody found me out. So that was kind of easy. … [On Instagram], I shot myself from the waist up and then also wore baggy things.”

While Kaling has not shared her children’s paternity, her former Office costar B.J. Novak is Katherine’s godfather. “B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” the Late Night star told Good Housekeeping in May 2019 of the actor, 41, whom she briefly dated. “He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

The Dartmouth College grad called Novak a “real staple” in her house, exclusively telling Us Weekly in December 2019 that the Book With No Pictures author babysat Katherine, 3, “once or twice a week.”

Kaling gushed to Us at the time: “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. … He’s great.”