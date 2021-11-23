From modeling to motherhood! Martha Hunt welcomed her and Jason McDonald’s first child earlier this month.

“On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 32, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo on Tuesday, November 23.

Hunt announced her pregnancy in June with a bikini pic. “Full heart. Growing belly,” the North Carolina native wrote via Instagram at the time. Hunt tagged her fiancé in the social media upload.

The mom-to-be continued showing her bare bump via social media, from relaxing on a pool float in July to showing her 25-week silhouette later that same month. “Pregnancy brain is real,” the expectant star captioned the latter.

In September, Hunt swam in the shallows with her stomach on display, writing, “In a deep relationship, there’s no longer a boundary between you and the other person. You are her and she is you.” That same month, she told E! News that her upcoming arrival was a baby girl.

The model met McDonald on a photo shoot set in 2015 and they got engaged five years later. “I have a secret,” the bride-to-be captioned an Instagram selfie in January 2020. “Ringing in 2020 with my fiancé.”

Hunt’s VS pals sweetly showed their support in the comments at the time. “Arggggggh finally!! So happy for you!! Congratulations love,” Josephine Skriver wrote, while Lily Aldridge gushed, “Yayyyyyyy congratulations you two love birds!!!!!!”

McDonald posted a photo of his and Hunt’s dog as part of his own reveal. Her engagement ring was clipped to the pooch’s collar with a heart charm, reading, “J + M. 1-5-20.”

The couple live in New York and gave Architectural Digest a tour of their Manhattan apartment in October. “I’ve lived all over,” the then-pregnant star told the magazine at the time. “And I’ve always had a bag packed and ready to go if I got a last-minute call.” She looked around, saying, “I guess we’ll have to add a crib in here.”

Due to all of her travels, Hunt exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018 that she has learned to pack like a pro, from “us[ing] slips for everything” to “always bring[ing] sunscreen.” She added at the time: “My best packing tip would be to roll your clothes. Because that way you can fit the maximum amount of product in your suitcase.”