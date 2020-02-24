Morgan Miller and Bode Miller welcomed their twin sons, Asher and Askel, in November 2019 and their home birth experience was “literally ideal.”

“Please be gentle as this is a very intimate and sacred space that I am opening up to you all,” the professional beach volleyball player, 32, captioned her Saturday, February 22, Instagram Story before interviewing her husband, 42. “Birth is such a personal decision and this his how I chose to birth my babies. I’m sharing because I want you to see we women are badass mothers and our bodies are beautiful. It’s a scary emotional ride, but damn, we are capable of so much more than we know. Continue with an open mind and an open heart and a strong stomach AND remember, you don’t have to continue if you don’t want to.”

The California native was induced on November 8 while their children were at school, Bode explained in the social media upload. But as Morgan’s contractions ramped up and the midwives headed over, she changed her mind about having a home birth.

“You said, ‘I don’t want to do this today. I’m going to the hospital. I want to get an epidural,’” the Olympian skier recounted. “I said, ‘Well, that’s not going to happen. That window has passed.’”

In fact, the model gave birth just 15 minutes later. “I looked at the tub on the other side of the room, decided it was too far for me to get there so fell to my knees on the side of the bed,” Morgan explained from behind the camera. After the first infant came out, his twin brother arrived after just one contraction.

Bode gushed about sharing the “incredible” experience with his wife, saying, “It was literally ideal. [It was] a lot for everybody to experience, you couldn’t have had it be cooler for everybody involved.”

Six weeks after the baby boys’ arrivals, the couple shared Asher and Aksel’s names. “For the most part, it’s official because they have stockings with their names on,” Morgan joked on the Today show.

She and Bode also share sons Nash, 4, and Easton, 16 months. Their 19-month-old daughter, Emmeline, passed away in a drowning accident in June 2018. The New Hampshire native also welcomed Samuel, 12, and Neeson, 7, in previous relationships.