Back at it! New moms Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent documented their girls’ night out with Katie Maloney on Wednesday, April 28.

“Mama’s first girls’ night out,” the Next Level Basic author, 32, captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie. “Easing back into that OOTD life.”

The Louisiana native rocked a black dress and neutral heels in the social media upload, accessorizing with a black purse and a gold necklace. She then pretended to cry on her Instagram Story as she said goodbye to her and husband Beau Clark‘s 3-month-old daughter, Hartford.

“Leaving the baby,” the Vanderpump Rules alum said from behind the camera. “I need you to be good, baby.”

As for Kent, 30, the Give Them Lala author matched a white tank to cream pants, as well as layered necklaces and a green headscarf. “Momma had a girls night out,” her fiancé, Randall Emmett, captioned an Instagram post showing her outfit. (The couple share daughter Ocean, 1 month.)

Maloney, 34, commented, “Best time with my mommas!”

Schroeder and Kent welcomed their little ones in January and March, respectively. As for Maloney, the Utah native and her husband, Tom Schwartz, have been struggling to conceive.

“Tom and I definitely were talking about this summer being like the time to do the baby dance and try to make it happen,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “We’re trying not to stress out about it and are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page, but still be excited for someone else. If it happens, great! That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it.’”

When both Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay also shared pregnancy news last year, Maloney wrote via Instagram that she had experienced “zero FOMO.”

The Witches of WeHo cocreator explained in a September 2020 Instagram comment: “It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

Two months later, Maloney told her Instagram followers that while she and Schwartz, 38, have “yet” to conceive, she was “having a lot of fun being there for [her] friends.” She added, “Can we just stop asking people [whether they’re pregnant]? Because it’s like, I would love to be pregnant, but I’m not.”