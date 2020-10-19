Sending his best! Niall Horan reacted to the news of Zayn Malik becoming a first-time parent last month with longtime girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

“I’ve sent a message, actually, to him recently just to congratulate him,” the “Nice to Meet Ya” crooner, 27, recently told Capital Breakfast. “It’s an amazing thing. You hear all the time that becoming a dad, it’s such an amazing thing.”

Malik, also 27, is now the third former One Direction member to embark upon fatherhood. Liam Payne shares his 3-year-old son, Bear, with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, while Louis Tomlinson shares his 4-year-old son, Freddie, with former flame Briana Jungwirth.

“It is mad to think [that they’re all dads],” the Ireland native told the radio show. “I remember when we were all 16, 17 — babies. And now, there’s three dads.”

When asked if he was the “next” 1D alum to become a dad, the “Slow Hands” singer bluntly said “nope” with a chuckle.

On September 23, the “Pillowtalk” crooner announced the birth of his first child with the 25-year-old supermodel. He posted a black-and-white photo that featured him holding his newborn daughter’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he tweeted at the time. “To try [to] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Posting a similar snap of their little one’s hand to Instagram, Hadid said that their daughter has “already changed our world” and that she is “so in love” with her.

So far, the couple — who have dated off-and-on since 2015 before reconciling earlier this year — are really enjoying being first-time parents. “Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. “Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

Earlier this month, the twosome squeezed in their first at-home “date night” following their daughter’s arrival. At the time, the Victoria’s Secret stunner shared pics of the “brown sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta” meal that they cooked up. Hadid confirmed that their newborn was in the other room with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and that they “miss her.”