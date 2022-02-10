Yikes! Nick Cannon had some explaining to do after Kevin Hart pranked the actor with a condom vending machine.

“One thing that was brilliant about it … was the mystery of it,” the Nick Cannon Show host, 41, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 9. “Because I had some baby mama drama. [They asked], ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?’ So, I did have to do some real-life stuff.”

The California native added that Hart’s eventual confession allowed the mothers of his children to “relax.”

The songwriter confirmed last month that he is expecting his and model Bre Tiesi‘s first child together, Cannon’s eighth. The All That alum also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 12 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son Zen died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.

The former Nickelodeon star posed for a silly shot beside his Magnum-filled vending machine on Wednesday, writing via Instagram: “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

Hart, 42, commented, “I see you got my gift @nickcannon … GOTCHA B*ITCH!!!! … Now you don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”

The stand-up comedian and Cannon have been involved in a lengthy pranking battle over the years. In July 2021, the Drumline star made headlines when he sent his friend a llama.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday,” Cannon wrote in a note to Hart, which the True Story star called “childish” at the time.

The Pennsylvania native got his revenge on Cannon later that same month with a billboard reading, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon. Hey guys! Here is his cell number.”

The Laugh Out Loud network creator, who is the father of Heaven, 16, Hendrix, 14, Kenzo, 4, and Kaori, 16 months, posted a photo of the sign via Instagram at the time. “I decided to do something nice for him as well,” Hart wrote. “Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles. I also did some in ATL & NY. If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon. I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”

