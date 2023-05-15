Keeping it real. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey have a good coparenting relationship – however, when it comes to social media, the twosome seem to have a difference of opinions.

The America’s Got Talent host, 42, opened up on the “Jason Lee Show” podcast about raising his 12 children and when asked about his older twins with the “We Belong Together” singer, 54, Cannon shared that Moroccan is like his dad — which prompted Jason Lee to say he “needs to be on social media.”

“I think he’s more like me because he’s funny but he be talking s—t,” the Nick Cannon Show host explained.

When Lee, 53, asked why the former couple choose to keep their twins off of social media, Cannon recalled how the 12-year-old handled an incident in the past.

“The few times we have let him go, he does it so classy. They said something about his mom, and he said, ‘Hold up,’” Cannon explained at the time. “He was on Twitch. He’s like, ‘First of all, I don’t discuss any of my family issues and I feel like you’re being disrespectful right now. That’s not why I’m here, so if you’re going to continue to ask me questions, I’m going to ask you to remove yourself.’”

The “Gigolo” singer added that he “loves it,” but Carey is more private so they try to maintain a “balance” on how much access the twins get online.

“So it’s a balance, it’s alignment. I let them run. They make TikTok videos with me and do all this stuff,” Cannon shared. “And they do it with Mariah too, but I let them have a little bit more freedom, especially stepping into the place of being almost teenagers.”

The duo — who called it quits in 2014 after six years of marriage — have kept an amicable coparenting relationship.

“Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in February 2022. “They’re in a good palace and they’re supportive of each other no matter what. As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about. They spend a lot of time with Nick, and he seems to balance time well with all the children.”

When twins turned 12 on May 1, the All That alum shared footage from the extravagant celebration via Instagram.

“Roc and Roe’s 12th. Shutting down Magic Mountain Six Flags,” Cannon explained in a video. “Roc and Roe requested to fly their friends in from all over and have the entire park to themselves … We rocked all night long until about midnight. Daddy loves y’all.”

Along with the twins, Cannon is also father of sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell. The comedian also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa , son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. Most recently, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together in December 2022 a year after their son, Zen, died.