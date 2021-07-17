Dressing up her bump! Pregnant Ashley Graham shared stunning maternity shoot photos on Friday, July 16.

“Giddy up, baby,” the model, 33, captioned the cowgirl-themed Instagram photos.

In the social media slideshow, the Nebraska native posed with her bare stomach on display. She sported a black hat and matching bandeau top, pairing checkered pants with camouflage Crocs.

The upload came three days after the A New Model author announced that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting baby No. 2. Their son, Isaac, 17 months, arrived in January 2020.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” the American Beauty Star host wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 13. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

The cinematographer, 32, commented with heart emojis before joking in a post of his own that parenthood was “so nice, [they] had to do it twice.”

The Georgia native went on to write, “I’m proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be – again! Love you. Love us! All of us.”

Graham commented, “So happy it’s all with you.”

She and Ervin tied the knot in 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host was pregnant with their first child. “These nine years have played out like a lifetime,” Ervin wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Isaac was born five months later. Since his arrival, Graham has been candid with her Instagram followers about her breast-feeding journey, her postpartum body and more.

“After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are,” the new mom captioned a February 2020 mirror selfie. “No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough.”

The former America’s Next Top Model judge felt invincible after becoming a mom, she said in a podcast episode that same month. “I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham explained. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”