Wearing white! Pregnant Brittany Cartwright included a touching tribute to husband Jax Taylor in her Thursday, March 4, maternity shoot photos.

“Fun fact!” the Kentucky native, 32, captioned her Instagram slideshow. “I wore my shoes and earrings from my wedding for this shoot. Just me and my boy. I am SO proud of my body for creating my son!”

Along with her white heels and matching jewelry, the Vanderpump Rules alum rocked a beaded, off-the-shoulder gown. Fellow pregnant Bravo personalities Scheana Shay and Lala Kent praised her maternity style in the comments.

“ANGELIC AF!!!! WOWWWWW!!!!” the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host, 35, wrote, while the Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 30, added, “Absolutely stunning, Britt.”

As for Taylor, 41, the Michigan native gushed about his wife’s strength. “I am so proud of you babe,” the former bartender commented. “It’s been a really rough pregnancy for you, I know, but you handle it like a champ. You are the strongest woman I know. Our little boy is so lucky to have an amazing mother like you. You are absolutely stunning btw and look more beautiful then [sic] ever. I love you.”

He and Cartwright previously shared photos from a joint maternity shoot on Friday, February 26. “From the very moment we got a positive pregnancy test we have loved you more than we could ever imagine. I can’t wait to meet you baby boy,” the mom-to-be wrote via Instagram last month. “You’ve already stolen our hearts.”

Taylor wrote on his own account that he and the pregnant star were “counting the minutes” until their little one’s arrival.

“My son, my wish for you is simple, have the very best life imaginable, live like you will never grow old, laugh, giggle, cry if you must,” he wrote at the time. “Play as hard as you work; make time for the people and things that you adore, may you always have happy dreams that wake you up with a smile on your face and that you always, always know that you are loved more than you could ever imagine. Words cannot describe how much we love you already, we have waited our whole lives for you.”

The former reality stars announced in September 2020 that they are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, March 3, Cartwright revealed their baby-to-be’s due date — April 13.