No way! Emily Ratajkowski shut down rumors she got lip injections while pregnant.

The model, 29, posted a photo of herself via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 22, and addressed questions from fans about cosmetic surgery and more. Ratajkowski said she’s “never had lip injections.”

She added, “You can’t even get injections when you’re pregnant! A woman’s blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy.”

The Gone Girl star joins a long list of celebrity moms to be accused of undergoing cosmetic procedures during pregnancy. Both Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian have faced similar rumors.

Ratajkowski admitted it’s been “weird to have your body change so much in a matter of months.” She said she’s gained a “whole new appreciation for what [her] body can do and what is beautiful,” however.

The California native also responded to fans saying she’s “been pregnant forever.” She explained, “LOL yes pregnancy lasts for 40 weeks which can definitely feel like a long time, but I announced halfway into my pregnancy and it’s only been 3 months since then! Actually, it’s weirdly gone by very quickly to me.”

Her post comes after she shared several bump photos on her Instagram account earlier in the week. On Thursday, January 21, she posted a shot of herself wearing a black bathing suit. Ratajkowski captioned the cute snap, “Pregnant on the boat.” She then showed off her growing bump again in a bikini pic, posing on the beach. “👼 in my belly,” she wrote.

Ratajkowski announced that she is expecting her first child in an October 2020 Vogue essay. She revealed in the article that she was tired of fielding questions about the baby’s sex from friends and family, and thus she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard wouldn’t be sharing that information until after the baby’s birth. “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?'” she wrote. “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

The pair married in a surprise wedding in 2018. The We Are Your Friends star and her producer beau, 31, tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City. After news of their wedding broke, a source told Us Weekly exclusively, “Emily has known Sebastian for years,” noting that they were part of the same friend group. “He wasn’t a stranger.”