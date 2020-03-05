Better safe than sorry! Jenna Dewan is getting prepared to head to the hospital ahead of her second child’s arrival.

“Here we go, getting [my] hospital bag ready, guys,” the actress, 39, said from behind the camera on her Thursday, March 4, Instagram Story. “See, I got a nursing pillow. I love this splint. This really helps bring the abs together after baby. Some nursing bras, nursing nightgowns, here’s a robe, some comfy clothes. I am funny and like to bring a salt lamp and an oil diffuser.”

When the Flirty Dancing host asked, “What do you guys like? What are your suggestions?” one of her followers replied, “Everything, just everything.”

The Connecticut native wrote back, “This made me laugh. See [Steve Kazee]? I’m not the only one.”

The former World of Dance host also shared a note from a fan recommending “fire-free candles to set a nice, calming energy [and a] diffuser with oils,” replying, “Already have them packed.”

In September 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the Gracefully You author is pregnant with her second child, her first with her now-fiancé, 44. (She already shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.) “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan wrote on Instagram at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

The dancer celebrated her baby shower last month and Kazee popped the question during her blessing circle. “It was a blessing for the baby, it was a blessing for the parents and I feel like it just blessed everyone in the circle,” Kiki Pagador of Kiki Designs, who designed Dewan’s altar, told Us exclusively in February. “Just such high vibrations all over.”

News broke in October 2018 that Dewan and the Tony winner were dating, six months after she and Tatum, 39, announced their split.