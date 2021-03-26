Pink or blue? Pregnant Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East shared their sex reveal in a Friday, March 26, YouTube video.

“I was so shocked,” the pregnant star, 29, said after friends and family members sprayed the couple with blue paint. “I truly thought it was a girl. I’ve even had dreams … where we were a girl family.”

The couple announced in January that the Olympian is pregnant with their second child after welcoming daughter Drew, now 16 months, in November 2019.

“Here we go again. #babyeast,” the Winning Balance author captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Two under 2. We are going to need ALL of the tips we can get haha.”

In December 2020, the Iowa native exclusively told Us Weekly that she was ready to give Drew a sibling. “I feel like it was around the one-year mark, which was a month ago, that we finally were, like, OK, we feel like ourselves again,” Shawn explained at the time. “We’re ready to kind of go down that route. Yes, we’ve talked about it. We would love a baby anytime.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum was singing a different tune six months prior. “I just want some time to drink wine and eat sushi, enjoy our daughter and then it’d be time,” she exclusively told Us in May 2020. “If it were up to my husband, yes, we would already be pregnant. He’s ready for No. 2 already.”

Shawn went on to say that “maybe” she would try to conceive her second child after the coronavirus quarantine ended.

She and Andrew, also 29, tied the knot in April 2016 in Tennessee. The following year, the pair suffered a miscarriage.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a few days,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum captioned their October 2017 YouTube reveal. “We just got back from the doctor and I’m no longer pregnant. Somehow, I lost the pregnancy already. It sucks. It’s definitely no fun, guys … and having a doctor confirm that we miscarried doesn’t feel good. … I’ve cried enough today, I don’t need to cry anymore.”

Shawn was “guarded but excited” in April 2019 while pregnant with Drew. “When we went to the first ultrasound and got to see the baby move, it just kind of hit home,” the then-expectant star exclusively told Us. at the time. “I went into, like, protective mom, like, take care of my body. He went into protective dad, protective husband, just making sure everything’s OK.”