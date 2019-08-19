



Around the corner! Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, revealed the pregnant star’s due date in a Sunday, August 18, YouTube livestream.

“Early October,” the music journalist, 38, said during their Q&A.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, went on to say that she’ll “maybe” give birth in October or late September, adding, “Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra.”

Babel confirmed this, explaining, “I want her to be a Libra because then, while I’m outnumbered in gender, [we’ll be] similar in terms of personalities.”

The couple announced in June that they are expecting their first child together after suffering a miscarriage in 2018. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” the You star captioned a bare baby bump pic at the time.

Her boyfriend posted a pregnancy pic as well — and hinted at the actress’ due date. “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” Babel captioned his social media upload. “The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom…We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

The following month, Mitchell revealed the sex of her baby-to-be with a Power Ranger fight in her backyard. When the pink one won the battle, the Beis Travel creator said, “I’m super happy.”

Last month, she told Us Weekly exclusively about how the dad-to-be has been doting on her during her pregnancy. “[He gives] massages,” she told Us in July. “Not very long ones, but I’ll take them when I can get them. He’s … supporting my wants to continue working throughout this whole process, so that’s always good.”

