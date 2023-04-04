The return of the pillow! Stassi Schroeder poked fun at husband Beau Clark as she prepares for the next trimester in her pregnancy.

Schroeder, 34, who shares 2-year-old daughter Hartford with Clark, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, April 3, to share that “it [was] time” for her to bring out her favorite pregnancy pillow. The casting director, for his part, was not thrilled by the new addition to their bedroom.

“Aw, f–king come on!” he said in the social media clip. “You got the f–king [pillow]? You suck, man. I hate that thing. You know I hate that thing. I never want to see that thing again.”

After the Vanderpump Rules alum noted that she loves the pillow, Clark replied, “There goes my sex life.”

Schroeder and Clark surprised fans when they announced last month that they are expecting their second child. “Secrets stress me out,” the Louisiana native captioned her Instagram reveal, showing off her growing baby bump. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Later that month, the Bravo star exclusively told Us Weekly that she wasn’t ruling out having more kids in the future. “It is my fantasy to have a s—t ton of children, a lot of them,” she teased. “But children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on — they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world.”

Schroeder, who is expecting a baby boy, explained that she was taking her time deciding whether she wanted to continue expanding her and Clark’s family.

“When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

The former reality star also opened up about how she’s preparing her home to be ready for her son’s arrival.

“The second that I found out I was pregnant, I walked into that closet and was just like, ‘I don’t need you.’ I looked at half of my shoes and I’m like, ‘I don’t need you either. I loved you, but right now you’re just art and collecting dust,'” she shared with Us about turning her closet room into a nursery.

Schroeder added that it “wasn’t that hard” to say goodbye to the room, saying, “I don’t know if just becoming a mom makes you way more selfless or something like that. Or if just I’m that excited to have another baby. I know how lucky I am to get pregnant and have another baby.”