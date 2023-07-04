Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have returned home with their daughter, Hartford, after the 2-year-old was taken to the ER.

“Long scary day at the hospital. We brought her in after she was rapidly aggressive breathing — which doctors think it’s ‘reactive airways disease’ (which is essentially pediatric asthma) on top of a virus,” the pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 3. “She’s such a little solider.”

Clark, 43, for his part, warned parents to take action if their kids are experiencing breathing issues, uploading a video of his daughter breathing abnormally shortly before they took her to the doctor.

“Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She’s improved slightly with her breathing, but it’s still hard. Her little belly breaking is what everyone was worried about,” he detailed via Instagram on Monday. “She’s going to be on albuterol for the next two days with this breathing thing. But we might have to go back tonight if she gets worse again. For now she’s got an ice cream cone and is on the couch watching Frozen.”

Earlier in the day, the couple revealed that they were in the emergency room amid their child’s health scare.

“Soooo last night [Hartford] was breathing very fast and hard. Looked like when people start to turn, in those zombie movies,” Clark captioned an Instagram Story. “She’s on her second ‘breathing face thing machine,’ with something that will open her lungs out more. Now we’re just waiting, hoping this works the second time. Will update when we know more. It’s super scary seeing your kid like this.”

Schroeder and Clark became parents when they welcomed Hartford in January 2021. The pair, who legally tied the knot in 2020 before their 2022 wedding, are currently expecting their second child, a baby boy. After announcing her pregnancy, the former reality star said she isn’t ruling out expanding her family again in the future.

“It is my fantasy to have a s—t ton of children, a lot of them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “But children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on — they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world.”

Schroeder noted that she isn’t in a rush to make decisions about having more kids, adding, “When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible. I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”