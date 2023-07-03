Beau Clark revealed he and Stassi Schroeder’s 2-year-old daughter, Hartford, is in the hospital after she was having difficulty breathing.

“It’s been a morning,” Clark, 43, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, July 3, alongside a photo of his toddler laying in a hospital bed alongside the pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, wrapped in a fuzzy blanket. Only the mother-daughter duo’s legs were shown in the snap.

Clark went on to explain the situation in an additional Instagram Story. “Soooo last night [Hartford] was breathing very fast and hard,” he penned. “Looked like when people start to turn, in those zombie movies.”

As concern for his little one grew, Clark took Hartford “to the ER around 6 AM.” He revealed that the toddler was having some “breathing issues” and “possibly high asthma” with “lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever.”

“She’s on her second ‘breathing face thing machine,’ with something that will open her lungs out more. Now we’re just waiting, hoping this works the second time,” he wrote. “Will update when we know more. It’s super scary seeing your kid like this.”

Schroeder and Clark — who exchanged vows in both 2020 and 2022 — welcomed Hartford in January 2021. The former Bravo personality is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“Secrets stress me out,” she announced in March via Instagram. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Following the big reveal, Schroeder and Clark admitted during a March episode of their “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast that the twosome are expecting a baby boy. During the chat, the parents called their little girl to let them know she was going to have a little brother.

“You won’t have any competition,” Schroeder joked to her daughter. “Don’t worry. It’s a boy.”

As the pair get ready for the arrival of their second little one, Schroeder exclusively opened up to Us Weekly in March about her dream to one day have a huge family with her husband. While she fantasizes about having “a s—t ton of children,” Schroeder noted she wants to make sure she has the bandwidth to support a big brood.

“When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible,” she confessed to Us at the time. “I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”